Election results: May 5, 2018

Voters in East Texas made their way to the polls Saturday to participate in the day's elections.

On ballots were a variety of mayoral, council and school board member contests along with bond proposals for several school districts.

In Marshall, District 6 Commissioner Larry Hurta won re-election for his seat against William Fason.

Center ISD had two separate proposals, one for $20 million and one for $10 million. Voters approved both.

The nearly $6 million bond proposal for Carthage ISD passed.

One of the big-ticket items for Pleasant Grove ISD is a new elementary school. The nearly $20 million bond proposal to fund that project was passed by voters.

And in Jefferson, Charles Haggard will replace Carey Heaster Jr. as mayor.

Click here for more election results.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.