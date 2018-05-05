Shreveport football camp coaches life lessons

An annual football camp at Independence Stadium in Shreveport is coaching valuable life lessons that can be practiced on and off the field.

Saturday marked the third annual Caddo Parish District Attorney's Football Camp. The event hosts NFL athletes who got their start in Northwest Louisiana.

The camp drew dozens of young athletes ranging from age six to 17

"You want all kids to dream," said James Stewart, district attorney for Caddo Parish. "I want them to understand fundamentals and discipline is what they need in life."

Athletes were instructed by local coaches in a number of drills, but the obvious highlight of the day came when Michael Hunter, a West Monroe native and defensive back for the Denver Broncos, made his appearance.

"It's still surreal when you get to come back and give to your community," Hunter said.

With dozens of athletes in awe, Hunter coached these rising stars on the importance of staying in school, respecting their elders and working hard.

"Growing up I had great mentors like Andrew Whitworth," Hunter said. "Basically, guys that I can lean on to this day...that's what I want to be."

But, the most important skill Hunter preached was education and it's importance in being successful in society.

"Get your education and the sky's the limit," Hunter said.

