Shreveport-Bossier man awarded Fulbright scholarship

A Shreveport-Bossier native and Auburn University English professor will soon be packing his bags and embarking on the trip of a lifetime.

Dr. Matthew Teutsch was awarded a Fulbright scholarship to to Norway. While in Norway, Teutsch will be exploring how African American authors imagine and represent the South to both American and the world.

"Travel is an important thing and to be able to bring what I've learned from my work and my scholarship to Norway and to Europe and others...to make those connections is something I'm really excited about," Teutsch said.

Alongside his family, Teutsch will be leaving for Norway at the end of July and will be studying there for about 11 months. He's excited to experience the Norwegian culture and to bring a piece of Louisiana with him."

"They actually eat crawfish there," Teutsch said. "I'm hoping to bring king cake recipes and gumbo and those sorts of things."

Since its creation in 1946, the Fulbright Program has allowed hundreds of thousands of students, professors and artists the opportunity to conduct research and build bridges between nations around the world.

