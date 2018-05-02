EDITORIAL: Impaired driving not worth the risk; don't do it

Drunken driving is just not worth the risk to you, your passengers or others. Just don't do it. (Source: KSLA News 12)

I recently received an email concerning the number of alcohol-related accidents in our region.

Doing some research online, I found that the rankings for both Texas and Louisiana, while improving, are not good.

Looking at 2017 stats, 30 percent of all traffic fatalities in Louisiana involved drunken driving. And in Texas, it was 38 percent.

What this means for all of us on the road is we face a higher risk of encountering a drunken driver than in many other states.

This was certainly true for my sister Jennifer.

In 1998, Jennifer was hit by a drunken driver who crossed over into her lane of traffic.

She was very lucky to survive the accident.

What followed were 12 surgeries over several years and countless physical therapy sessions.

My family never will forget that day.

And for Jennifer, even with her positive outlook and determination, she may never truly put the experience behind her.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), drunken drivers have driven drunk an average of 80 times before their first arrest.

Driving impaired is not just irresponsible, it's selfish.

And today with cell phones and Uber, it is too easy to find another way.

It just isn't worth the risk to you, your passengers or others on the road.

Just don't do it.

