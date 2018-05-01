Mason Andrews' flight around the world for MedCamps

Mason Andrews wants to become the youngest solo pilot to fly around the world. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Mason William Andrews is not your typical, average college student.

He took his dream to become a pilot, made it a reality and now is attempting to hold a world record.

This summer, Andrews will fly out of Monroe Regional Airport to try to become the youngest solo pilot to fly around the world.

His journey will take around 40-45 days to complete. And he will be able to visit more than 20 countries.

He says the best part about it is raising awareness for MedCamps.

MedCamps is a local summer camp that is geared toward hosting children with physical and mental disabilities.

The camp in Sibley, LA, offers a week filled with fun activities for the kids.

Each week, they tailor to kids with a particular type of disability aimed to give them the opportunity to be like every other kid.

The program is free for the children to attend.

Andrews will be participating in his third year as a camp counselor at MedCamps.

The goal of this mission is to bring back the title for the youngest person to fly around the world to the United States.

The bigger picture is to raise funds and awareness to MedCamps of Louisiana.

You can support Mason and his journey by donating to his Go Fund Me Page.

If you want to follow along on his journey, you can go to his website. During his trip, you find a map that updates every 2 minutes with his exact location.

The trip is not only important to raise awareness for MedCamps, but it's a great learning opportunity for kids to follow their dreams.

"I want people to take away that really anybody can do something if they set their mind to it," said Andrews. "So if you have a dream and a goal and you take action to make that goal happen, not just sit back and wait for it to happen, you can do that."

We wish Mason good luck and cannot wait to follow his journey!

