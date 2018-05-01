Moving forward: New Boston's interim police chief begins work

BACK THEN: KSLA News 12 was with McCrary for his retirement from the Bowie County Sheriff's Department in 2014. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

In 2014, Garry McCrary retired from patrolling the roads in Western Bowie County as a sheriff's deputy — now he's New Boston's interim police chief.

Chief McCrary was appointed following the firing of Tony King after weeks of controversy surrounding New Boston's police department.

"I would like to apologize to the citizens of New Boston for the way this department has acted," McCrary said. "Not everyone in this department was acting in an adverse manner. We've got some good people in this department."

McCrary added that he plans on getting the department into tip-top shape in the next couple of weeks.

Chief McCrary has more than 20 years in law enforcement and a retiree from the U.S. Military. McCrary said the past few weeks have been tough on the 11 member police force.

He said many people have formed a negative opinion about the department but now he hopes to change the perception.

"For now we are going to move forward," McCrary said. "We've got a lot of things to do we've got to make it back up to the citizens of New Boston, that is why we are here in the first place."

McCrary would now say anything on the firing of his former boss. However, he wished Tony King the best of luck.

