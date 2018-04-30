Editorial: MLK Health Center and Pharmacy & KSLA Clinic Day

Driving impaired is not just irresponsible, it's selfish. And today with cell phones and Uber, it is too easy to find another way. Drunken driving also just isn't worth the risk to you, your passengers or others on the road. Just don't do it.More >>
This week we sponsored a clinic at the MLK Health Center and Pharmacy.More >>
When it comes to littering. Are we are getting better or worse?More >>
I hope we are all teaching our kids to be respectful of others, to hold doors open, to say please, thank you, yes ma'am and yes sir. We don't need to expect anything in return, just be proud that you were brought up right.More >>
Once again, we have a school shooting. This time, in Maryland, an armed school resource officer did his job. He jumped into action and engaged the shooter, who died at the scene. ... I would hope the number of armed school officers is growing.More >>
On Wednesday, one month since 17 people were gunned down in the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, survivors in Parkland joined tens of thousands of students across the country and walked out of their classes.More >>
Hello, I am Joe Sciortino, Vice President and General Manager here at KSLA.More >>
