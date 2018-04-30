Editorial: MLK Health Center and Pharmacy & KSLA Clinic Day - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Editorial: MLK Health Center and Pharmacy & KSLA Clinic Day

By Joe Sciortino, KSLA News 12 Vice President & General Manager
SHREVEPORT, LA

This week we sponsored a clinic at the MLK Health Center and Pharmacy. They are our neighbors right over on Olive Street in Shreveport. You may have heard our team say that we are on a mission to make a difference.

Our partnership this year with the Health Center is aimed at making our community a healthier place. 

Accessibility to affordable health care is a serious challenge for our area. During a KSLA volunteer event at MLK, we were all impressed with how they address the needs in our community.

They are dedicated to helping individuals and families with chronic conditions who make too much for Medicaid and too little to afford private insurance.
They rely on donations and volunteers to realize their mission of improving the health of our community.

Our clinic sponsorship of one-thousand dollars returned over 18 thousand in healthcare to their patients.

We are proud to be a part of helping MLK Health Center and the community that needs them. For more information, check out the KSLA Cares section of our website and app.

