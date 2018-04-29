Bear Share to hit a milestone

Geaux Show Love's Bear Share gives the stuffed animals to kids who find themselves in traumatic or otherwise difficult situations. (Source: KSLA News 12)

An 11-year-old who shares her love of teddy bears with thousands of children will hit a milestone Monday.

Julianna Gouthiere will donate 150 bears to the Shreveport Fire Department, putting her 5-year-old program over the 15,000 mark.

Geaux Show Love's Bear Share gives the stuffed animals to kids who find themselves in traumatic or otherwise difficult situations.

Gouthiere said that she never thought Bear Share would be this successful.

"I just want to know that I'm helping in any way that I can.

"So I'm going to do it for as long as I can and share as much love as possible."

Gouthiere said she does not do it for the attention.

"It doesn't need to be known by everyone in the world, but it just needs to be helping a little bit in people's lives."

The 11-year-old said her program als shows taht you're never to young to make a difference.



