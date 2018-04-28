Members of 34th Engineer Battalion reunite, honor lives of fallen vets

Dozens of Vietnam veterans made their way to downtown Shreveport to honor their fellow servicemen killed in the line of duty.

On Saturday, members of the 34th Engineer Battalion came together to celebrate and remember the lives of those who didn't return home from Vietnam during their tour.

The memorial service is the 16th reunion for the group.

Vets and their families joined together in song, lit candles to cherish and remember the spirits of those killed in the line of duty.

"I would do anything in the world for these folks," said Harold Woodard, a member of the 34th. "A lot of the guys, we lived and bled together. A lot of them died. We're making a memorial for the ones who didn't make it back.

On a board during the event, photos were displayed of the men that didn't make it back.

"In our company, they're the ones we slept with every night, ate chow with, went to work with," Woodard added. "They're family."

