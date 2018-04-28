Election held for Shreveport tax renewals, new Mansfield Mayor

Voters in Shreveport and DeSoto Parish took to the polls on Saturday to decide the future of tax renewals and a new Mayor for Mansfield.

Thomas Jones and John Mayweather Sr are both in a runoff for Mansfield Mayor on Saturday. Mayor Curtis McCoy is not seeking reelection.

Voters in Mansfield will also decide on a council seat for District E.

Shreveport has a half-dozen tax renewals on the ballot. They come up every five years and fund things like street repairs, parks and recreation and city employee’s salaries.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.