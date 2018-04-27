Shreveport MEPS Staff wear jeans with a purpose - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport MEPS Staff wear jeans with a purpose

By Marie Waxel, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Shreveport MEPS Denim Day 2018/Source: Shreveport MEPS Shreveport MEPS Denim Day 2018/Source: Shreveport MEPS
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

On Wednesday, April 25, staff and volunteers at the Shreveport Military Entrance Processing Station participated in National Wear Denim Day.

National Wear Denim Day in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness nationally.

The history of the 'denim day' movement stems from a 1999 incident in Italy; a girl was blamed for being sexually assaulted because she was wearing tight denim jeans.

 The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament went to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim.

Since then, wearing jeans on denim day has become a symbol of protest against destructive attitudes about sexual assault.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Inside KSLA.comMore>>

  • Honoring Local Heroes

    KSLA Salutes

    KSLA Salutes

    KSLA News 12 salutes the local heroes who serve our community and country and honor their sacrifice.

    More >>

    KSLA News 12 salutes the local heroes who serve our community and country and honor their sacrifice.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly