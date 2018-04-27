Shreveport MEPS Staff wear jeans with a purpose

On Wednesday, April 25, staff and volunteers at the Shreveport Military Entrance Processing Station participated in National Wear Denim Day.

National Wear Denim Day in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness nationally.

The history of the 'denim day' movement stems from a 1999 incident in Italy; a girl was blamed for being sexually assaulted because she was wearing tight denim jeans.

The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament went to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim.

Since then, wearing jeans on denim day has become a symbol of protest against destructive attitudes about sexual assault.

