Diabetes destination walk aims to help diabetes patients

An event on Friday aimed to make a healthier impact in the lives of ArkLaTex citizens living with diabetes.

Caddo Parish ranks above average in obesity and diabetes according to AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana. To bring awareness to this and to help those who face the challenges of diabetes they kicked off a new initiative Friday morning with a Destination walk.

The focus of the "Control your diabetes, control your destination" initiative focused on the importance of a healthy diet, making time for exercise and routine health screenings.

A person in the United States is diagnosed with diabetes every 21 seconds, according to the American Diabetes Association.

In addition to the walk, AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana also had health screenings, healthy breakfast, lunch, recipes, tools to recreate those recipes for the people who attended.

"We try to find fun, interactive ways to bring health education awareness to communities so people can be more proactive about their health and wellness," said Audrey Flournoy, the community relations coordinator for AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana.

The community center, 3709 Jewella Avenue, is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

