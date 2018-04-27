"Marshall Place" home to new jobs in East Texas

Marshall Mall will be renamed "Marshall Place" and will soon be home to Hobby Lobby and Ollie's Bargain Barn (Source: Google Maps)

The redevelopment of the former "Marshall Mall" will lead to new jobs at revamped "Marshall Place" in east Texas.

According to a news release from the City of Marshall, Hobby Lobby will open a new store in the old J.C. Penney building. Ollie's Bargain Barn Outlet will also open in the mall.

When the stores begin hiring, they will hire anywhere from 35 to 50 full-time employees earning at least $15 per hour. Stores will also hire for part-time positions at more than $10 per hour.

Construction is still underway and will continue for several months, according to Corey Smith, communication and HR coordinator for the City of Marshall. Opening dates have not been set.

Marshall Mayor Larry Hurta stated in the release the following:

A goal we have is to further retail recruitment, and this is a step to be successful in that venture and continue to make Marshall an attractive market for not only small businesses but big name stores as well. I am thrilled to welcome Hobby Lobby and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as anchor tenants to our mall. These projects will benefit the community by retaining sales tax revenue in our city, create jobs and help sustain a retail critical mass that will attract other retailers in the years to come as we put Marshall on a path to grow and prosper.

The manager of the newly renamed Marshall Place, Carolyn Dean, stated the anchor stores will greatly benefit the mall.

Hobby Lobby owns five locations in the ArkLaTex, including stores in Shreveport, Bossier City, Longview and Texarkana Texas.

The closest Ollie's Bargain Barn is located in Natchez, Mississippi.

