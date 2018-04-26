Barksdale couple makes same rank at Lieutenant Colonel

Couples making rank together is not unique in the Air Force, but what makes the Garrisons distinct is both made the same rank on the same cycle for the second time in their careers.

"October of 13 is when we made Major together," recalled Lt. Col. Shane Garrison.

Newly pinned Lt. Colonels Shane and Jenn Garrison are members of the 8th Air Force and even have the same job as air battle managers.

"We manage command and control of aircraft over the skies in exercise or in contingency situations, so we kind of have a general understanding of a lot of conventional platforms," explained Lt. Col. Jenn Garrison.

The south Mississippi girl and west Texas boy met 15 years ago, during their undergrad training after commissioning. They started dating at their first assignment at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City.

"Me and Jenn served separate and when we got married, we decided to continue to serve together as a military couple which is a big deal for us," said Shane.

After 10 years of marriage, the Garrisons are undoubtedly each other's biggest fan.

"It's not always easy," he continued. "But the devotion to service was always a big thing for us because we wanted to serve together, but we also wanted to be married too, so it's kind of a win-win situation for both of us."

"If I lack in something he likes to make sure that we push to go that direction and vice versa to make sure that we're still doing everything that we need to do and that we want to accomplish in our careers," expressed Jenn.

"We are extremely competitive us type-a personalities in the military," explained Shane. "But it's always a healthy competition to push each other to be the best that you can."

In addition to Lt. Colonel, and husband and wife, the Garrisons wear another set of titles, Mom and Dad.

"We hope they have a good patriotic appreciation for this country and everything that we can do. I want them to know as females they can do anything that they strive to do, there might be a little bit of work involved, but it's possible and you still can have it all whatever your dream specifically is," she said.

Living proof of what you can accomplish with love, grit, and dedication.

"If it's something that you're passionate about continue to pursue it there will be closed doors but that doesn't mean there's not another one waiting to be opened."

The Garrisons are preparing for their next move later this year. They'll be headed back to Tinker Air Force Base where it all began for them and where their oldest daughter was born.

