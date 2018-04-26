"Every Kid in a Park" provides 4th Graders free entry to Nat'l Parks

A new program for fourth graders allows them to register, print a ticket for them and their family to enter a national park for free.

Every Kid in a Park is now in its fourth year and encourages children to take a break from technology and exploring nature.

Kids can register their ticket here. Tickets must be printed out and presented to gain entry.

The pass admits the fourth grader and any accompany passengers in a private, non-commercial vehicle or the fourth grader and up to three accompanying adults at sites that charge per person.

The pass grants access to all federal lands and waters.

For more information on Every Kid in a Park, visit here.

For any questions about federal lands, visit these sites.

