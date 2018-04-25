Mansfield Mayoral candidates vying for your vote

It's the final days of campaigning for two men vying to be the next mayor of Mansfield.

Thomas Jones and John Mayweather Sr. got the most votes in March's election and will face off in a runoff on Saturday.

It will be the first time in 16 years that Mansfield will have a new mayor since incumbent Mayor Curtis McCoy is not running.

Thomas Jones has served on the DeSoto Parish Police Jury for the past 7 years. He's also retired from Cleco Corporation after 30 years.

"After high school, I went to Grambling State University. I see a lot of my friends, my colleagues, say 'I'm not coming back home.' I wanted to come back a make a difference for the city of Mansfield for our youth," said Jones

Jones is also a volunteer youth coach at Mansfield High School and helping the city's youth is one of the things he'd like to do as mayor.

"I want to see us bring some things for them they can enjoy and they understand we are concerned and do have a concern for their future ."

Jones says the safety and health of Mansfield citizens is also his priority. He hopes to clean up the city of abandoned homes and fix the city's water and sewer issues with 21st-century technology.

"I'm already doing these things, I just want to be in a position where I can have more of an impact," said Jones.

John Mayweather Sr. is also hard at work with his campaign team.

Mayweather has been running J&J BBQ for the past 15 years. He also served 20 years on the city council and was Mayor Pro Tem for ten years.

"I don't have to wonder about what's going on here or what's going on there, I can hit the road running," he said.

Mayweather says cleaning up the city of vacant homes and abandoned lots is also a big part of his platform as well as fixing Mansfield's water system and protecting seniors.

"One of the reasons I want to be Mayor of this city is to continue to do some of the things our current Mayor has been doing. Certainly, cleaning this city up, certainly want to bring some jobs into this city," said Mayweather.

"I am fair. I know how to work with people. I know how to bring people together. I'm a people person," he continued.

Both candidates believe if elected, they can move Mansfield forward into a better future. Now it' s up to the voters to decide on Saturday, April 28 who they want representing them in the Mayor's office.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.