Letter by New Boston Chief of Police explains decision to fire high ranking officer

New Boston, Texas, is a "great little town.” But its quiet life is getting disturbed by controversy over Police Chief Tony King and his decision to fire an officer who allegedly threatened to expose police misconduct. (Source: KSLA)

When asked about what is going on in New Boston, Police Chief Tony King refused to comment. (Source: KSLA News 12)

After six and a half weeks of silence, a letter from Tony King, the embattled Chief of Police for the town of New Boston, Texas explains the controversial firing of Lieutenant Johnny Milwood.

The letter written by Chief King, and placed in the Lt. Milwood's personnel file says Milwood was terminated from the New Boston Police department for “Lack of Confidence.”

The four-page document, characterized as a “statement” by New Boston City Secretary Darla Faulknor, was sent to the media through email earlier this afternoon “upon the request of Mayor [Johnny] Branson and Chief of Police Tony King.”

In the letter, King writes about alleged complaints lodged against Milwood by fellow New Boston police officers, residents of the East Texas town, and other law enforcement officers from other police agencies.

King also describes an incident where Milwood became irate with the Police Chief, yelled at him, and threatened to file a lawsuit against King.

This information comes two days before a special New Boston City Council meeting to discuss removing King as Chief of Police for lack of confidence. That meeting is scheduled for noon on Friday.

KSLA Investigates previously reported King is under fire for allegedly ignoring a city council resolution to reinstate Milwood to the New Boston police department.

In February, following Milwood’s dismissal from the force, King also began to face allegations of racism and wrongdoing leveled at him by some city residents and an attorney representing Milwood.

