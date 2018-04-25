Student Robotics Competition this weekend in Bossier City

This weekend, students from all over the ArkLaTex will compete in a robotics competition RARC — Regional Autonomous Robotics Circut.

The event will begin on 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the Bossier Civic Center on Saturday.

The focus is on science, technology, engineering, and math fields or STEM and promotes students to learn school subjects through robotics and technology.

Participating students range from third graders to seniors in high school.

Each year the competition has a theme as this year it is Small Wonders, Big Possibilities. This year's event revolves around being in a laboratory, where years past have been focused on topics like space or places around the world.

Kids can enjoy a presentation, halfway through the completion, from the Northwest Louisiana Crime Lab and how they use technology in their everyday careers. These students prepare all year to compete and much complete specific tasks to move on in the competition.

Kevin Nolten from the Cyber Innovation Center said this is the 7th year for this event and teaches students everyday learning topics through robotics and technology.

These competitions are sponsored by the Cyber Innovation Center, the city of Bossier City, Bossier Parish Schools, and Caddo Parish Schools.

For more information on the competition click here. The schedule of events can be found here.

