GSU chosen to be a part of Beyonce's scholarship program

Grambling State is now a part of Beyonce’s Homecoming Scholars Award Program.

The program awards eight scholarship to eight historically black colleges and universities.

Grambling is one of the schools that will receive some of the $200,000 in scholarship money awarded by Beyonce and Google.

That means a student from each school can earn a $25,000 scholarship.

GSU is one of three HBCU’s in Louisiana to be part of the program.

