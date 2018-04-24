Full house for fundraiser that honors fallen cardiologist

The Shreveport community gathered at a fundraiser event Tuesday evening aimed to help LSU Health Shreveport students. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

The Shreveport community gathered at a fundraiser event Tuesday evening aimed to help LSU Health Shreveport students.

The scholarship is named after cardiologist, Dr. Tommy Brown, who passed away at the end of last year.

The money raised at Tuesday’s fundraiser will go toward the Tommy Brown Memorial Scholarship. This will help medical students at LSU Health Shreveport.

A reception was held at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner and an auction.

The event was held at the East Ridge Country Club and sold out.

