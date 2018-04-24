34th ArtBreak to be held this weekend in Shreveport

The Shreveport Regional Arts Council will kick off the 34th annual ArtBreak Festival beginning on Friday.

The event will take place starting at 5 p.m. on the second floor of the Shreveport Convention Center.

Admission is free and made possible by McDonald's/Griggs Enterprise, according to a news release. Parking will be available in the Shreveport Convention Center parking garage.

One of the first events on Friday will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with the 22nd annual Artbreak's Got Talent show.

During the event, over 2,500 original works of art from students in Kindergarten to seniors in high school. Over 100 student performances will be held on three stages by Caddo Schools.

Shreve Memorial Library system has partnered with Shreveport Symphony Orchestra to have an interactive presentation of Sergei Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf.

"Each day while staff from the library will help bring the story to life for the students by helping them identify the individual characters from the story that are represented by various musical instruments in the classical piece and then further involving the students in actually becoming the characters with a mask making an art project," said John Tuggle with the Shreve Memorial Library system.

A total of $20,000 will be available in cash rewards.

The event closes on Sunday with an award ceremony at 3 p.m.

For more information, go to www.artbreaksb.com.

