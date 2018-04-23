Parts of the old I-30 bridge over the Red River detonated

The demolition of the Interstate 30 bridge over the Red River is responsible for a major traffic backup Monday morning in Miller and Hempstead Counties.

The detonation was part of a $37 million highway improvement project for a major interstate bridge.

The bridge has been part of the landscape for over 50 years.

“Oh, it was exciting. You don’t get to see this very often and I was proud to be part of it,” said Rochelle Blue, Arkansas Department of Transportation employee.

Traffic on I-30 and U.S. Highway 67 was shut down about 15 minutes during the process.

Officials with the ArDOT said this portion of the project was designed to bring down the bridge steel beams spanning over water.

“We had a lot of planning, a lot of meeting that went into this. I think everything today went successfully. Today was a good day,” said William Cheatham, ArDOT employee.

The early morning blast could be heard throughout the small city of Fulton, AR.

Beatrice Henson who lives next to the bridge said, “I’m glad it’s over because that was kind of messy.”

Leaders with ArDOT said residents and motorists traveling through Fulton will have to go through another round of explosions.

“In approximately three weeks, once all the steel is picked up out of the river, they will come back and detonate the three peers still out there in the channel,” said Cheatham.

He continued to say 33 pounds of C4 was used to bring the beams down.

The next implosion will use over 300 pounds of C4.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.