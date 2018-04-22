Bossier deputies surprise 4 year old at his birthday party

The deputies let young Hudson sit on the motorcycle and play with the lights inside the patrol car. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Bearden and his fellow officer, Deputy Alex Ware, were able to take some time Saturday afternoon to drop by and celebrate Hudson’s birthday. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier Parish deputies surprised a four-year-old boy by celebrating his birthday with him on Saturday. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier Parish deputies surprised a four-year-old boy by celebrating his birthday with him on Saturday.

Back on Christmas in 2017, the boy’s mother, Mandie Rhymes, made a post on her Facebook page saying her four-year-old son, Hudson, was so excited to see his heroes inside a Circle K while they were picking up batteries for his new toys. It made his morning even brighter.

In the post, she says Hudson wants to be a policeman when he grows up all because of the BPSO.

She also thanked the Bossier Parish deputies for everything they do.

“We’re sitting there, just greeting people that’s coming into the store,” Deputy Jessie Bearden said. “We’re trying to warm up and get some coffee and pace out the day. They came in, and Hudson wanted to talk and take a picture.”

“Hudson loves policemen and became starstruck, and Officer Jessie did what he does best, and he befriended Hudson,” Rhymes recalled.

Fast forward three months, Rhymes was planning Hudson’s birthday party and invited the officers.

“Hudson had not forgotten,” said Rhymes. “We were sending out invitations and I asked if there was anyone else that he wanted to invite, and Hudson said his policeman friends.”

Deputy Bearden and his fellow officer, Deputy Alex Ware, were able to take some time Saturday afternoon to drop by and celebrate Hudson’s birthday.

They let young Hudson sit on the motorcycle and play with the lights inside the patrol car.

“We love them,” said Deputy Bearden. “We love our kids. Never be afraid to talk with us. Never be afraid to visit with us. We love our kids and want to spend a lot of time with them.”

Deputy Bearden gave Hudson a toy police badge and some toy vehicles, including a police car, motorcycle, SWAT vehicle, ambulance and a fire truck with a note that read, “From Deputy Bearden and family from the BPSO Motorcycle Unit.”

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.