Funeral held for Facebook Live shooting victim

In a sea of pink and white, family and friends of Rannita "NuNu" Williams came to pay their last respects and celebrate her life on Saturday.

Friends and family came together to remember NuNu's legacy during the service at Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church. She was interred at Hawkins Cemetery in Haughton.

"She was really just a sweet person," said Dekeyun Gillard, Williams' cousin. "She didn't have to know you to mess with you, as long as you were sweet."

Gillard says NuNu brought a sense of peace to his life — and not without plenty of good times.

"She was the kind of person you could be around with no worries," Gillard added. "We use to have a lot of parties. We always turned up together."

The event drew a large crowd of people, all sharing on how Williams' touched their lives.

"It just lets you know she had a lot of love out there," Gillard said. "She was a good mother to a lot of people. She was just an outstanding girl.

"She left her kids, her mom, her brothers, and lots and lots of cousins," said Kevin Taylor, another of Williams' cousins.

A GoFundMe account was established by a cousin of Williams', Marneitha Reese Scott, for Williams' mother Anita.

On its first day, the GoFundMe raised over 80 percent of its $10,000 goal. Fundraising was closed as it raised a total of $10,903.

