LSU med students celebrate success with white coat ceremony

A total of 126 second year LSU Health Sciences Center medical students have officially crossed the half-way point in their educational training.

Saturday afternoon marked the school's white coat ceremony, a rite of passage for students transitioning from classroom to clinical training.

Gabe Sampognaro, a second-year medical student, said he's thrilled to be taking his training to the next level and is ready for the challenges that await him.

"It's very exciting not only for me and the rest of my class but also for my family," Sampognaro said. "Our work in the classroom has paid off we're able to transition into the hospital to learn as much as we can, so, one day, we can practice on our own."

In addition to the white coat ceremony, a number of students and faculty members were also inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society.

GHHS recognizes medical students, residents and faculty who practice patient-centered care by exercising respect, compassion and excellence.

