KSLA Salutes: Ageless Aviation Dream Foundation

A group of Texarkana seniors got a treat today thanks to a national non-profit organization. For some, it was a time to relive the past and others just a time to soar.

A few residents of Cornerstone Retirement Community in Texarkana took a stroll at Texarkana Regional Airport this morning for a flight in a 1942 Boeing Stearman airplane.

"It is our way to say thank you for what they did for us here," said Darryl Fisher, the founder of Ageless Aviation Dream Foundation.

AADF began in 2011 and has since provided over 30,000 flights to aging vets and their families.

"I gave the first dream flight March 29, 2011, and I have flown probably 1500 flights," Fisher said. "I am just as excited today just as I was on that first flight."

Fisher said he started the dream flights because of his love for flying and his work with senior citizens.

"I was in the air force from 1951 to 1955 and I was a mechanic on jet engines it will be the first time that I fly in one of them," said Harry Fratesi.

Jackie Rehkopf said the flight was a way of celebrating her 92nd birthday.

"I'm not worried about anything I'm going to look forward to a good ride," Rehkopf said.

The Ageless Aviation Dream Foundation is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada and has made flights in 42 U.S. States.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.