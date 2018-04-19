Fundraiser for officer injured in Caddo Heights tragedy

A fundraiser for the Shreveport police officer injured during the tragedy in Caddo heights will be held Tuesday, April 24.

Northwest Louisiana Law Enforcement Wives United will host the event.

According to the group, the fundraiser will take place at the Grub Burger Bar, in 1300 block of E. 70th Street in Shreveport.

Cpl. Robert Entreken was shot and injured in the wrist April 12 by Johnathan Robinson, according to the Shreveport Police Department. Robinson also shot and killed Rannita "NuNu" Williams during the encounter.

The fundraiser will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

20% of the restaurant's proceeds will go to Cpl. Entreken.

