Shreveporter found guilty of battery in 2017 stabbing

A Shreveport man is looking at more jail time after being found guilty of battery on Wednesday.

Calvin Lee Broadway, 62, was convicted by the four-woman, two-man jury following witness testimony. The verdict was returned after 23 minutes of deliberation, according to a news release.

In June 2017, police say that Broadway was found along with a female acquaintance, both suffering from stab wounds at a home in the 900 block of Pickett Street.

SPD said that after speaking with people in the Ledbetter Heights neighborhood, it was learned that he had a history of harassing women in the neighborhood.

He previously attempted to assault the victim twice before. However, police say on the third time she armed herself with a broken bottle and fought back.

Even though he as injured, he was able to take the bottle and stab the victim with it.

Broadway was convicted as a habitual offender in 1995 and received a life sentence, a term later reduced to 50 years at hard labor. He has two prior simple robbery, two burglary convictions, and more than 20 misdemeanors convictions dating back to the 1970s.

Due to this criminal history, prosecutors plan to seek enhanced sentencing as a multiple offender. He will return to court on May 21.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.