Alleged Facebook Live killer reportedly confessed to also trying to kill police officers

Seven police officers.

Seven police reports.

Each says the alleged Facebook Live killer - accused of fatally shooting a mother of three and wounding one officer in one of his wrists during a standoff - also intended to fatally shoot the officers.

Johnathan Tremaine Robinson, 36 of Shreveport, admitted as much after being read his rights, according to the reports KSLA obtained through a public records request.

"Post Miranda, Robinson advised that he intentionally shot at officers with a rifle intending to kill them," says the statement of one officer.

The other reports echo the same, with one adding the detail that his alleged targets were officers crossing the street.

In one report, an officer attests to being shot at several times from a distance of about 100 yards as the officer ran across the street during the standoff that lasted about two hours.

Now 7 counts of attempted first-degree murder are among the charges Robinson faces.

For the death of 27-year-old Rannita "NuNu" Williams, the woman he is accused of killing after holding her against her will, Robinson is charged with one count each of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities investigating Williams' death found a 7.62 rifle in the house in the 1300 block of Natalie Street where she was slain.

