Kids at Shriners Hospital dress like DeSoto deputies

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is making good things happen after they held a drone demonstration at Shriners Hospital.

Those in attendance were given an opportunity to talk with firefighters and officers, sit in a DPSO patrol car and try on equipment.

Dozens turned out to participate and enjoyed their time visiting with officers.

Sheriff Jayson Richardson looks forward to the DPSO working alongside other organizations to provide more events like this in the future.

He says events like this unit the community through acts of sharing, teaching and compassion.

