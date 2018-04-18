Reward now $10,000 for information about boy who disappeared in Claiborne Parish

Rondreiz Cortez "Junior" Phillips disappeared April 5 from outside his home near Lisbon in Claiborne Parish. (Source: Rondreiz Phillips' family)

The reward for information about the disappearance of a Claiborne Parish boy just doubled.

A Claiborne Parish businessman has put up $5,000 to be added to the reward the FBI is offering for information about 4-year-old Rondreiz Cortez "Junior" Phillips.

This makes the total reward $10,000.

Authorities investigating the youth's disappearance found nothing when they drained a pond this week.

It was one of the same ponds about a mile south of Rondreiz Cortez “Junior” Phillips' house at Lisbon that divers searched April 8.

Investigators already are checking out leads generated by the FBI's reward offer.

Rondreiz disappeared April 5 from outside his home near Lisbon.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the child to:

Call 911, or,

Call the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 927-2011 or 800-810-2011; or,

Contact Sgt. Stacey Pearson, of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing and Exploited Children/AMBER, by calling (337) 962-2605 or sending email to stacey.pearson@la.gov.

Drained pond yields no clue about child's disappearance

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.