LA Tech earns Military Friendly school designation

For the fifth year in a row, Louisiana Tech University has landed the badge as a Military Friendly School.

LA Tech was evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a private survey. For the first time, students were also allowed to respond to a survey.

More than 1,400 schools participated in 2018-2019 survey with 941 earning the designation.

“We’re honored to have earned this distinction again,” said Dr. Donna Johnson, who leads Tech’s Shreveport-Bossier City educational initiatives, in a news release. “Our faculty and staff take great pride in easing veterans’ and active-duty military members’ transition into the classroom and assisting with the educational process through to graduation.”

The Military Friendly Rankings list is created each year on information gathered from 8,800 schools across the nation.

“Veterans, active-duty members of the military, and their families share a wealth of experience in the classroom and beyond,” Louisiana Tech President Dr. Les Guice said, in a news release. “Their experiences make our University rich, no matter where they are enrolled in classes. We are dedicated to honoring them and earning this special designation each year.”

For the criteria used to select the schools, click here. The list of Military Friendly schools list for 2018-2019 will be printed in May's issue of G.I. Jobs magazine.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.