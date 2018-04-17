Facebook Live killer tells judge he cannot afford an attorney

BOOKED: Johnathan Tremaine Robinson, 36, of Shreveport, 1 count each of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, 7 counts of attempted first-degree murder and 2 counts of simple criminal damage to property (Source: CPSO)

The man accused of killing a woman and wounding a police officer during a standoff says he cannot afford an attorney.

That's what 36-year-old Johnathan Tremaine Robinson told Caddo District Judge Katherine C. Dorroh on Tuesday, court records show.

The Shreveport man is due back in court to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. May 21.

He is charged with one count each of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of simple criminal damage to property.

Robinson is being held in Caddo Correctional Center under bonds totaling $2,535,000.

Those bonds include $750,000 on the charge of second-degree murder and $250,000 on each charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Robinson is accused of killing Rannita "NuNu" Williams as he reportedly held her hostage during a standoff with police that was shown on Facebook Live.

