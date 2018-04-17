Funeral arrangements set for woman killed in Caddo Heights shooting

The funeral announcements have been set for Rannita "NuNu" Williams, the victim in last Thursday's shooting.

A viewing will be held on Friday, April 20 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church, 4725 Greenwood Road in Shreveport, according to Precious Memories Mortuary, who is handling Williams' services.

Williams' funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 21 at Praise Temple FGBC.

She will be then be interred at Hawkins Cemetery, at Hawkins Cemetery Road in Haughton.

A GoFundMe account was established by a cousin of Williams', Marneitha Reese Scott, for Williams' mother Anita.

Shreveport Police have confirmed that the GoFundMe by Scott is legitimate.

On its first day, the GoFundMe raised over 80 percent of its $10,000 goal. As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser has surpassed its goal by nearly $500.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.