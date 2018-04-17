'Bingo for Miracles' to raise funds for Children's Miracle Netwo - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

'Bingo for Miracles' to raise funds for Children's Miracle Network

By Adria Goins, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

It's not just an ordinary Bingo game — it's a Bingo game that can change children's lives.

Bingo for Miracles will be held at Southern Trace Country Club on Thursday, May 10th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 

Tickets are $30 and that includes dinner and a bingo card. The event will also feature a burger bar and a silent auction.

Proceeds will benefit Children's Miracle Network. The sponsor for Bingo For Miracles is RE/MAX. 

For more information more information about Bingo for Miracles by contacting Hammons at jessicahammonsrealtor@gmail.com.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly