ArkLaTex now has 1-in-7 shot at having the next 'American Idol' - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

ArkLaTex now has 1-in-7 shot at having the next 'American Idol'

Cade Foehner (left), of Shelbyville, Texas, and Garrett Jacobs, of Bossier City (Source: "American Idol") Cade Foehner (left), of Shelbyville, Texas, and Garrett Jacobs, of Bossier City (Source: "American Idol")
"American Idol" contestant Garrett Jacobs, of Bossier City, thought his girlfriend had final exams. Turns out she was in the audience. (Source: "American Idol") "American Idol" contestant Garrett Jacobs, of Bossier City, thought his girlfriend had final exams. Turns out she was in the audience. (Source: "American Idol")

  • Links In The NewsMore>>

  • Shelbyville ISD kids dress up as East Texas idol contestant

    Shelbyville ISD kids dress up as East Texas idol contestant

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:54:40 GMT

    Children and teachers put on the signature long hair and denim to show support to the East Texas contestant Cade Foehner. The musician is a graduate of Shelbyville High School and the school district wanted to show their support in his journey to become the next American Idol. "We're trying to make sure that he knows that back here at home we're just giving him our 100 percent support and just really wanting him to do a great job and he's really making us proud," said Kare...

    More >>

    Children and teachers put on the signature long hair and denim to show support to the East Texas contestant Cade Foehner. The musician is a graduate of Shelbyville High School and the school district wanted to show their support in his journey to become the next American Idol. "We're trying to make sure that he knows that back here at home we're just giving him our 100 percent support and just really wanting him to do a great job and he's really making us proud," said Kare...

    More >>

  • Shelbyville's Cade Foehner speaks about his experiences on 'American Idol'

    Shelbyville's Cade Foehner speaks about his experiences on 'American Idol'

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-04-10 15:11:15 GMT
    Cade Foehner (Source: KTRE)Cade Foehner (Source: KTRE)
    Cade Foehner (Source: KTRE)Cade Foehner (Source: KTRE)

    An East Texas musician who made it into the Top 24 on "American Idol" struck the right chord with judges during his solo performance Sunday night and his duet with Bishop Briggs on Monday night. 

    More >>

    An East Texas musician who made it into the Top 24 on "American Idol" struck the right chord with judges during his solo performance Sunday night and his duet with Bishop Briggs on Monday night. 

    More >>

  • Cade Foehner's solo hits right note with 'American Idol' judges

    Cade Foehner's solo hits right note with 'American Idol' judges

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-04-10 14:25:50 GMT
    Cade Foehner (Source: KTRE)Cade Foehner (Source: KTRE)

    An East Texas musician who made it into the Top 24 on "American Idol" struck the right chord with judges during his solo performance Monday night.

    More >>

    An East Texas musician who made it into the Top 24 on "American Idol" struck the right chord with judges during his solo performance Monday night.

    More >>

  • Foehner makes it to top 24 of 'Idol'

    Foehner makes it to top 24 of 'Idol'

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:24:19 GMT

    In what appeared to be an easy decision for judges, Shelbyville native Cade Foehner advanced to the round of 24 in Monday night's episode of "American Idol."

    More >>

    In what appeared to be an easy decision for judges, Shelbyville native Cade Foehner advanced to the round of 24 in Monday night's episode of "American Idol."

    More >>

  • East Texan makes it into 'American Idol' top 50

    East Texan makes it into 'American Idol' top 50

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:15:26 GMT

    On Sunday night, Cade Foehner made it into the top 50 after competing against 75 other contestants.

    More >>

    On Sunday night, Cade Foehner made it into the top 50 after competing against 75 other contestants.

    More >>

  • 2 ArkLaTex residents advance to the top 24 on 'American Idol'

    2 ArkLaTex residents advance to the top 24 on 'American Idol'

    Monday, April 2 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-04-03 03:47:37 GMT
    Cade Foehner (left), of Shelbyville, Texas, and Garrett Jacobs, of Bossier City (Source: "American Idol")Cade Foehner (left), of Shelbyville, Texas, and Garrett Jacobs, of Bossier City (Source: "American Idol")
    Cade Foehner (left), of Shelbyville, Texas, and Garrett Jacobs, of Bossier City (Source: "American Idol")Cade Foehner (left), of Shelbyville, Texas, and Garrett Jacobs, of Bossier City (Source: "American Idol")

    On Wednesday, Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker will declare April 3 as Garrett Jacobs Day.  The "American Idol" contestant is scheduled to be at the Bossier City Council meeting to accept the proclamation.

    More >>

    On Wednesday, Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker will declare April 3 as Garrett Jacobs Day.  The "American Idol" contestant is scheduled to be at the Bossier City Council meeting to accept the proclamation.

    More >>

  • Bossier City teen Garrett Jacobs competes on 'American Idol'

    Bossier City teen Garrett Jacobs competes on 'American Idol'

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:22 AM EST2018-03-08 05:22:58 GMT
    "I really like blues rock. I'd say my style is if Bill Withers and Chris Stapleton had a baby, that's me," Benton High senior Garrett Jacobs says. (Source: KSLA News 12)"I really like blues rock. I'd say my style is if Bill Withers and Chris Stapleton had a baby, that's me," Benton High senior Garrett Jacobs says. (Source: KSLA News 12)
    "I really like blues rock. I'd say my style is if Bill Withers and Chris Stapleton had a baby, that's me," Benton High senior Garrett Jacobs says. (Source: KSLA News 12)"I really like blues rock. I'd say my style is if Bill Withers and Chris Stapleton had a baby, that's me," Benton High senior Garrett Jacobs says. (Source: KSLA News 12)

    Spoiler Alert: A promo for the show shows Jacobs calling his grandmother Honey to tell her he made it through to Hollywood. 

    More >>

    Spoiler Alert: A promo for the show shows Jacobs calling his grandmother Honey to tell her he made it through to Hollywood. 

    More >>
(KSLA) -

The ArkLaTex now has a 1-in-7 shot at being home to this season's "American Idol."

Shelbyville, Texas, resident Cade Foehner and Garrett Jacobs, of Bossier City, now are among the top 14 contestants in the singing competition. 

That means they next will start singing for America's vote.

And Garrett's girlfriend, whom he thought had final exams, showed up in the audience.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly