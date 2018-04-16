ArkLaTex now has 1-in-7 shot at having the next 'American Idol'

Spoiler Alert: A promo for the show shows Jacobs calling his grandmother Honey to tell her he made it through to Hollywood.

"I really like blues rock. I'd say my style is if Bill Withers and Chris Stapleton had a baby, that's me," Benton High senior Garrett Jacobs says. (Source: KSLA News 12)

On Wednesday, Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker will declare April 3 as Garrett Jacobs Day. The "American Idol" contestant is scheduled to be at the Bossier City Council meeting to accept the proclamation.

Cade Foehner (left), of Shelbyville, Texas, and Garrett Jacobs, of Bossier City (Source: "American Idol")

2 ArkLaTex residents advance to the top 24 on 'American Idol'

On Sunday night, Cade Foehner made it into the top 50 after competing against 75 other contestants.

In what appeared to be an easy decision for judges, Shelbyville native Cade Foehner advanced to the round of 24 in Monday night's episode of "American Idol."

Foehner makes it to top 24 of 'Idol'

An East Texas musician who made it into the Top 24 on "American Idol" struck the right chord with judges during his solo performance Monday night.

An East Texas musician who made it into the Top 24 on "American Idol" struck the right chord with judges during his solo performance Sunday night and his duet with Bishop Briggs on Monday night.

Shelbyville's Cade Foehner speaks about his experiences on 'American Idol'

Children and teachers put on the signature long hair and denim to show support to the East Texas contestant Cade Foehner. The musician is a graduate of Shelbyville High School and the school district wanted to show their support in his journey to become the next American Idol. "We're trying to make sure that he knows that back here at home we're just giving him our 100 percent support and just really wanting him to do a great job and he's really making us proud," said Kare...

"American Idol" contestant Garrett Jacobs, of Bossier City, thought his girlfriend had final exams. Turns out she was in the audience. (Source: "American Idol")

The ArkLaTex now has a 1-in-7 shot at being home to this season's "American Idol."

Shelbyville, Texas, resident Cade Foehner and Garrett Jacobs, of Bossier City, now are among the top 14 contestants in the singing competition.

That means they next will start singing for America's vote.

And Garrett's girlfriend, whom he thought had final exams, showed up in the audience.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.