ArkLaTex now has 1-in-7 shot at having the next 'American Idol'

Children and teachers put on the signature long hair and denim to show support to the East Texas contestant Cade Foehner. The musician is a graduate of Shelbyville High School and the school district wanted to show their support in his journey to become the next American Idol. "We're trying to make sure that he knows that back here at home we're just giving him our 100 percent support and just really wanting him to do a great job and he's really making us proud," said Kare...More >>
An East Texas musician who made it into the Top 24 on "American Idol" struck the right chord with judges during his solo performance Sunday night and his duet with Bishop Briggs on Monday night.More >>
An East Texas musician who made it into the Top 24 on "American Idol" struck the right chord with judges during his solo performance Monday night.More >>
In what appeared to be an easy decision for judges, Shelbyville native Cade Foehner advanced to the round of 24 in Monday night's episode of "American Idol."More >>
On Sunday night, Cade Foehner made it into the top 50 after competing against 75 other contestants.More >>
On Wednesday, Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker will declare April 3 as Garrett Jacobs Day. The "American Idol" contestant is scheduled to be at the Bossier City Council meeting to accept the proclamation.More >>
Spoiler Alert: A promo for the show shows Jacobs calling his grandmother Honey to tell her he made it through to Hollywood.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.More >>
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.More >>
Deidre Downs Gunn, the 2004 Miss Alabama who wore the crown as Miss America 2005, has married her girlfriend in a wedding held over the weekend in Birmingham, according to People Magazine.More >>
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections officials identified the seven men who were killed in a "mass casualty incident" at Lee Correctional Institution on Sunday night.More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
The medical examiner is working to determine the man’s cause of death.More >>
