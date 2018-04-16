Huge storm cleanup effort underway in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

One need look no farther than Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood to understand why city and Caddo Parish emergency leaders are requesting a disaster declaration the weekend's severe weather.

By some estimates, it could take days, weeks or even months for Queensborough to fully recover. That's largely because some estimate that as many as 100 homes in that area alone sustained storm damage.

A huge tree blocked a portion of Dilg League Drive on Monday morning.

"All of a sudden, it just fell on its own with no wind blowing enough to blow it over," Queensborough resident Carl Watson recalled.

"But I'm thinking the ground was already soft, and it kind of just gave way a little bit."

His neighbor Earnest Lee lives right across the street from where the giant live oak once stood.

"It just sounded like a bomb going off when it come down."

Lee said he immediately rushed outside.

"When I see it? I make sure wouldn't nobody up under it, yeah. Had a car almost ran right into it."

The city has deployed work crews throughout the damaged areas of Shreveport.

Even now, many Queensborough residents remain without power to their homes.

City Councilman Jerry Bowman visited with many residents about the risks and the huge tasks ahead for repair crews.

"We've got to get the power turned off first, you know, because there's still some live lines down or whatever. So we want to make sure everyone is safe."

Also among the neighborhood's strong-willed and resilient residents are Linda Lee and her family, who are just trying to make the best of a difficult situation.

Part of that includes their use of a gas-powered generator.

"You know, you almost have to live with power now. But we (are) making it," she said.

