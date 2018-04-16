Huge storm cleanup effort underway in Queensborough neighborhood

One need look no further than the Queensborough neighborhood of Shreveport to understand why emergency leaders in the city and Caddo Parish are requesting a disaster declaration from last week's severe weather.

By some estimates it could take days, weeks or even months for Queensborough to fully recover. That's largely because some estimate as many as a hundred homes in this area alone suffered storm damage.

A huge tree blocked a portion of Dilg League Drive in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood after falling on this Monday morning April 16, just days after severe weather hit northwest Louisiana.

"All of a sudden it just fell on its own with no wind blowing enough to blow it over. But I'm thinking the ground was already soft and it kind of just gave way a little bit," recalled nearby Queensborough resident Carl Watson.

His neighbor, Earnest Lee, lives right across the street from where the giant live oak once stood. "It just sounded like a bomb going off when it come down."

Lee says he immediately rushed outside. "When I see it? Ah, make sure wouldn't nobody up under it, yeah. Had a car almost ran right into it."

The city has deployed work crews throughout the damaged areas of Shreveport. Even now, many Queensborough residents remain without power to their homes.

City Councilman Jerry Bowman visited with many residents about the risks and the huge tasks ahead for repair crews.

"We've got to get the power turned off first, you know, because there's still some live lines down or whatever, so we want to make sure everyone is safe," explained Bowman.

We met some very strong willed and resilient residents, like Linda Lee and her family, just trying to make the best of a difficult situation.

Part of that included their use of a gas-powered generator. Linda told us, "You know, you almost have to live with power now. But we (are) making it."

