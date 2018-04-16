Bossier City businesses reopen after tornado shreds building's facade

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Four businesses on East Texas Street reopened Monday, days after an EF-1 tornado ripped up the building's facade early Saturday morning.

Restoration crews have since been diligently working to clean up the wreckage left behind the storm.

Having previously lost a home to a tornado, Bailey's Jewelers co-owner Paul Little was apprehensive after first hearing of the extensive damage to his business as he arrived moments after the storm cleared the area.

"You could see the night sky and the rain coming down. We went into the store and saw the water. It was kind of frightening."

For Little, he's taking life one step at a time as he returns his business to normal working condition.

"It was a tough few minutes there, but then you just get after it and do what you have to do."

The tornado ripped concrete and air-conditioning units out of the wall, leaving employees smoldering in the heat as they worked Monday,

"It's hot, it's very miserable right this second," said Britney Johnson, manager of Your Credit Loans.

Johnson said she choked back tears when she witnessed the devastation the tornado left.

"Everything that was going through my head went through my head. To see it all on the ground and crazy, it's a feeling I wouldn't wish on anybody."

Despite the damage, Johnson said she's just grateful the inside of her business was left untouched.

"We work so hard, you know? This is our job, and this job is also what supports our families and keeps a roof over our heads."

Little told KSLA News 12 he thinks it'll be another two to three months until the building is restored to its previous state.

