Fire heavily damages vacant house at Southern at E. 60th

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Fire heavily damaged a vacant house in Shreveport.

It happened at Southern Avenue at East 60th Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Shreveport firefighters got the call at 3:26 p.m.

They found the single-story, wood-frame dwelling engulfed in flames, a Shreveport Fire Department spokesman said.

The Fire Department had 13 units on the scene.

No firefighter was injured.

And there was no damage to a neighboring house.

Now authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

The structure had no active utilities.

