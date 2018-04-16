Fire burns house in Shreveport

Fire heavily damaged a vacant house with no active utility services April 16 at Southern Avenue at East 60th Street in Shreveport. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

It happened at Southern Avenue at East 60th Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Shreveport firefighters got the call at 3:26 p.m.

They found the single-story, wood-frame dwelling engulfed in flames, a Shreveport Fire Department spokesman said.

The Fire Department had 13 units on the scene.

No firefighter was injured.

And there was no damage to a neighboring house.

Now authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

The structure had no active utilities.

