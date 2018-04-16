Disaster Declaration signed in Caddo Parish - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Disaster Declaration signed in Caddo Parish

  SWEPCO power outage information

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A Declaration of Disaster was signed Monday morning for Caddo Parish and was sent to the Governor’s office to be considered for a Presidential Declaration of Disaster.

The sheriff's office says a presidential declaration could open avenues of funding for those who received damages during the storm.

City of Shreveport and Caddo Parish officials are in the process of documenting damage from this past weekend’s storm, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

“We want to catalog this on the front end so we would encourage those who were affected to register as soon as possible,” said Sheriff Prator, who also serves as Director of the Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. “Regardless of whether assessment teams come to our area or we receive federal assistance, having a record of damages allows local volunteer agencies active in disasters to know where to direct their resources.”   

Requests have also been made to the Governor‘s office for state and federal damage assessment teams come into the area, which is another part of the process to possibly receive funding, according to the sheriff's office.

Citizens who have been affected by this storm are asked to call the Caddo Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at (318) 675-2255 and report their damages as soon as possible.

Citizens are also asked to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency online at fema.gov or by calling 1 (800) 621-3362.

Assistance from volunteer agencies can be accessed by calling 211 or logging onto LINCC.US

