Disaster Declaration signed in Caddo Parish

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.More >>
Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.More >>
The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.More >>
The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.More >>
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.More >>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.More >>