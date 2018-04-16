Bossier, Caddo disaster declarations signed; residents urged to report damage

A Caddo Parish school is closed Monday as the community continues cleanup efforts following Friday's storms.More >>
Meadowview neighbors are still left shocked after an EF-1 tornado tore through their community early Saturday morning.More >>
Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.More >>
The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.More >>
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
The Asheville Police Department said actor Harry Anderson passed away Monday morning.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
