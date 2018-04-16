Bossier, Caddo disaster declarations signed; residents urged to - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier, Caddo disaster declarations signed; residents urged to report damage

Storm damage in Caddo Heights. (Source: KSLA News 12) Storm damage in Caddo Heights. (Source: KSLA News 12)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A disaster declaration was signed Monday morning for Caddo Parish and was sent to the Louisiana governor’s office to be considered for a federal disaster declaration.

"State of Louisiana, we would like you to declare a disaster," said Deputy Director of Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and Emergency Preparedness. 

A similar declaration for Bossier Parish was signed Saturday by Police Jury President Glenn Benton, spokesman Pat Culverhouse said.

A presidential declaration could open avenues of funding for those who received damages during the storm, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

But, in order to even start the process, the city must see about 25 uninsured property losses. 

"There are lots of people that don't have homeowners insurance which will cover a portion of the damage that's happened from the storm .. but in traveling around, mainly today, the Queensborough neighborhood I saw enough in my mind to say I think we're going to meet that threshold," said Deputy Jump. 

Shreveport and Caddo officials are documenting damage from the weekend storm, Sheriff Steve Prator said.

“We want to catalog this on the front end, so we would encourage those who were affected to register as soon as possible,” said Prator, who also serves as director of the Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP).

“Regardless of whether assessment teams come to our area or we receive federal assistance, having a record of damages allows local volunteer agencies active in disasters to know where to direct their resources.”   

Requests also have been made to the governor‘s office for state and federal damage assessment teams to come into the area, which is another part of the process to possibly receive funding, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Those affected by the storm should call the Caddo OHSEP at (318) 675-2255 to report their damages as soon as possible.

They also should register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency online at fema.gov or by calling toll-free at (800) 621-3362.

Assistance from volunteer agencies can be accessed by calling 211 or logging onto LINCC.US

