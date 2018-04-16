2 injured after truck crashes into funeral procession - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

2 injured after truck crashes into funeral procession

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
A man was treated on scene before being taken to the hospital after a crash in Texarkana, AR (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12) A man was treated on scene before being taken to the hospital after a crash in Texarkana, AR (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)
(Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12) (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)
TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) -

Texarkana, AR police are investigating a crash involving a utility truck and a funeral procession that sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. 

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. near the intersection of North Rhondo Road and the McClure Road.

Police say a Kia Sorento was traveling east on McClure Road towards the end of the procession when it collided with a utility truck traveling southbound at the intersection of North Rhondo Road.

An elderly man who was driving was taken to the hospital via ambulance with serious injuries. A woman who was in the car was also taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown. 

The procession was reportedly on its way to the cemetery at the time of the crash.

It is unclear if any citation will be given at this time. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

