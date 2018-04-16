SPD: 11 vehicles including SporTrans bus involved in crash along I-20

SPD: 11 vehicles including SporTrans bus involved in crash along - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are working to clear a crash along Interstate 20 with as many as 11 vehicles involved. 

Police say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on I-20 westbound near the Spring Street exit. 

The left and center lanes are blocked because of the crash and traffic has reached Hamilton Road, according to a tweet from DOTD.

No injuries were reported in the crash. 

Police say a SporTrans bus was one of the vehicles, but it didn't have any passengers at the time. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

