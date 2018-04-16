SPD: 11 vehicles including SporTrans bus involved in crash along I-20

The left and center lanes are blocked because of the crash and traffic has reached Hamilton Road. (Source: Danielle Scruggs/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are working to clear a crash along Interstate 20 with as many as 11 vehicles involved.

Police say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on I-20 westbound near the Spring Street exit.

The left and center lanes are blocked because of the crash and traffic has reached Hamilton Road, according to a tweet from DOTD.

The left and center lanes are blocked on I-20 West on the Red River Bridge due to an accident. Traffic congestion has reached Hamilton Road. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) April 16, 2018

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Police say a SporTrans bus was one of the vehicles, but it didn't have any passengers at the time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

