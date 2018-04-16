SPD: 11 vehicles, including SporTran bus, involved in crash along I-20

The left and center lanes are blocked because of the crash. Traffic is backed up to Hamilton Road. (Source: Danielle Scruggs/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are working to clear a crash along Interstate 20 in which as many as 11 vehicles are involved.

Police say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on westbound I-20 near the Spring Street exit.

The left and center lanes are blocked because of the crash; and traffic has backed up to Hamilton Road, according to a tweet from DOTD.

The left and center lanes are blocked on I-20 West on the Red River Bridge due to an accident. Traffic congestion has reached Hamilton Road. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) April 16, 2018

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Police say that a SporTran bus is one of the vehicles involved and that it had no passengers at the time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

