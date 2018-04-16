Woman rescued from minivan after crash

An Elderly woman is recovering at the hospital after she had to be rescued from a minivan following a major crash on Bert Kouns Monday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

An elderly woman is recovering at the hospital after she had to be rescued from a minivan following a major crash Monday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near the intersection of Newcastle Boulevard.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash including a minivan that was left lying on its side.

Police on scene say an elderly woman had to be extricated from the minivan.

She was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Eastbound Bert Kouns in the area was down to one lane as crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

