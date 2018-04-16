Classes to resume Tuesday at Caddo Heights Elementary - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Classes to resume Tuesday at Caddo Heights Elementary

SWEPCO Crews are working to restore power following Friday's storms. (Source: SWEPCO via Facebook) SWEPCO Crews are working to restore power following Friday's storms. (Source: SWEPCO via Facebook)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Classes will resume Tuesday at Caddo Heights Math/Science Elementary.

AEP-SWEPCO crews got electrical service restored to the Shreveport school Monday afternoon.

Caddo Heights Elementary, 1702 Corbitt St., was closed Monday because it had no power in the wake of Friday's storms. 

The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in the ArkLaTex late Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

An EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 110 mph caused damage in Bossier and Caddo parishes and claimed the life of a 2-year-old Haughton girl.

That tornado traveled 22 miles and cut a path as wide as 1,100 yards.

Now neighborhoods are left to clean up and remove debris.

