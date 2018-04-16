Caddo Parish school closed Monday due to power outage caused by storms

SWEPCO Crews are working to restore power following Friday's storms. (Source: SWEPCO via Facebook)

A Caddo Parish school is closed Monday as the community continues cleanup efforts following Friday's storms.

The Caddo Heights Elementary remains without power and will be closed as SWEPCO works to restore services in the community, according to Caddo Parish Public Schools spokeswoman Mary Nash-Wood.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in the ArkLaTex on during the late evening of Friday and early Saturday morning.

A tornado was confirmed in Caddo and Bossier Parishes. It was ranked as an EF-1 with a peak speed of 110 mph.

The tornado traveled a total of 22 miles with a path width of 1100 yards.

Now, neighborhoods are left to clean up and remove debris.

