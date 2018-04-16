Caddo Parish school closed Monday due to power outage caused by - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Caddo Parish school closed Monday due to power outage caused by storms

SWEPCO Crews are working to restore power following Friday's storms. (Source: SWEPCO via Facebook) SWEPCO Crews are working to restore power following Friday's storms. (Source: SWEPCO via Facebook)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Caddo Parish school is closed Monday as the community continues cleanup efforts following Friday's storms. 

Click here to watch KSLA News 12 This Morning streaming live for the latest on this story.

The Caddo Heights Elementary remains without power and will be closed as SWEPCO works to restore services in the community, according to Caddo Parish Public Schools spokeswoman Mary Nash-Wood.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in the ArkLaTex on during the late evening of Friday and early Saturday morning.

A tornado was confirmed in Caddo and Bossier Parishes. It was ranked as an EF-1 with a peak speed of 110 mph.

The tornado traveled a total of 22 miles with a path width of 1100 yards.

Now, neighborhoods are left to clean up and remove debris.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    (Source: WJXT/CNN)(Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>

  • LIVE STREAM: 7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

    LIVE STREAM: 7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:45 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:45:53 GMT
    Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC)Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC)

    Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night. 

    More >>

    Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night. 

    More >>

  • Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-15 15:38:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:43:18 GMT
    (Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...(Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly