Man shot by brother during fight

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Shreveport police are looking for a man accused of shooting his brother in the leg during an argument in the 300 block of West 68th Street. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12) Shreveport police are looking for a man accused of shooting his brother in the leg during an argument in the 300 block of West 68th Street. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police search for a man accused of shooting his brother during a fight early Monday morning. 

Police say the brothers were arguing in the street in the 300 block of West 68th Street just before 2 a.m.

That's when the argument escalated and one brother pulled out a handgun and shot the other in the leg.

The victim was taken to University Health and is expected to be OK. 

The suspect fled the scene. He is described as being 6 ft tall weighing about 300 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt with black sweatpants. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

